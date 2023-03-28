Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Shooting at US nightclub leaves one dead, three injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in World
Shooting at US nightclub leaves one dead, three injured


close

Shooting in Maryland

Some of the victims were found outside the nightclub

Some of the victims were found outside the nightclub

Police are investigating the scene of the event to determine the suspects and motives in this case.

At least one person has died and three others were injured in a shooting that occurred at dawn this Tuesday at a nightclub in Hyattsville, in the state of Marylandreported police sources.

As the Prince George’s County police, to which Hyattsville belongs, indicated on their Twitter account, the Homicide detectives are investigating the causes of this shooting which occurred at 00:40 local time on Tuesday (04:40 GMT).

“Officers went to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, they located four adults with gunshot wounds,” police explained.

“All the victims were taken to the hospital, where one death was later confirmed. The other three victims are in stable condition, the source added.

According to local media, some of the victims were found outside the nightclub.

Police continue to work at the scene to “determine suspects and motives in this case,” Prince George’s police said.

EFE

