Shooting at US nightclub leaves one dead, three injured

At least one person has died and three others were injured in a shooting that occurred at dawn this Tuesday at a nightclub in Hyattsville, in the state of Marylandreported police sources.

As the Prince George’s County police, to which Hyattsville belongs, indicated on their Twitter account, the Homicide detectives are investigating the causes of this shooting which occurred at 00:40 local time on Tuesday (04:40 GMT).

“Officers went to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, they located four adults with gunshot wounds,” police explained.

Update 7:00 am: after additional investigation, it has been determined one female initially believed injured in this incident was not. It appears she was injured in an unrelated incident. We are working to identify who shot the 3 victims (one deceased, two stable) in this case. https://t.co/FTwF8wsfFA —PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 28, 2023

“All the victims were taken to the hospital, where one death was later confirmed. The other three victims are in stable condition, the source added.

According to local media, some of the victims were found outside the nightclub.

Police continue to work at the scene to “determine suspects and motives in this case,” Prince George’s police said.

