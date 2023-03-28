Shooting at US nightclub leaves one dead, three injured

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Some of the victims were found outside the nightclub
Some of the victims were found outside the nightclub
Police are investigating the scene of the event to determine the suspects and motives in this case.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At least one person has died and three others were injured in a shooting that occurred at dawn this Tuesday at a nightclub in Hyattsville, in the state of Marylandreported police sources.
(Also read: What is known about the author of the mass shooting at a US Christian school?).
As the Prince George’s County police, to which Hyattsville belongs, indicated on their Twitter account, the Homicide detectives are investigating the causes of this shooting which occurred at 00:40 local time on Tuesday (04:40 GMT).
“Officers went to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, they located four adults with gunshot wounds,” police explained.
(You can read: Shooting in Nashville: police reveal video of the massacre at the Christian school).
Update 7:00 am: after additional investigation, it has been determined one female initially believed injured in this incident was not. It appears she was injured in an unrelated incident. We are working to identify who shot the 3 victims (one deceased, two stable) in this case. https://t.co/FTwF8wsfFA
—PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 28, 2023
“All the victims were taken to the hospital, where one death was later confirmed. The other three victims are in stable condition, the source added.
According to local media, some of the victims were found outside the nightclub.
Police continue to work at the scene to “determine suspects and motives in this case,” Prince George’s police said.
EFE
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shooting #nightclub #leaves #dead #injured
Leave a Reply