A big name in Formula 1 thinks Max lied about the problems with his drive shaft…

It was something, wasn’t it, the last race in Saudi Arabia. Max Verstappen who started from 15th place and was already in second place in 25 laps, a few seconds behind teammate Sergio Perez. Which, of course, he would have passed easily, provided he hadn’t had any problems with his drive shaft.

As a result, he was no longer able to push fully and it was wiser to consolidate second place. But not before he squeezed out the fastest race lap. Of course it is. All sounds logical. Yes, maybe for us. But not for Eddie Jordan. Who thinks Max is lying!

Max lying about the drive shaft?

He thinks that there was no problem with the drive shaft and that Max simply lied flat out to hide the team orders. Team orders in which he was not allowed to pass Perez, that is.

According to Jordan, this was the ideal situation to ensure that Red Bull achieved the maximum score, the cars remained intact and more importantly, that none of the drivers lost face. You don’t have to be an Einstein to understand that, says Jordan in the Formula for Success podcast.

Coulthard calls it nonsense, Max doesn’t lie

In that podcast Eddie Jordan talks to David Coulthard and he calls the story quatsch. And that’s a crazy word for ‘nonsense’, which you can translate to ‘nonsense’. He thinks Max is too honest to lie about something like a broken drive shaft. If Max wants to say something, he will say it, says De Kaak.

He also thinks that team orders don’t have to be so ‘hidden’ either. They are allowed and every driver, as a highly paid employee, is obliged to follow them. Even Max Verstappen…

And that is why the ball is now in your court, oh dear reader. What do you think? Did Max lie about the broken drive shaft, or is it all posturing? Which is another word for larky cake.

We are curious!

