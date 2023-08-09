Defense Minister Shoigu: Russia will strengthen groupings of troops on the western borders

Russia will strengthen the grouping of troops on the western borders of the country. This was announced at a meeting of the board of the military department by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, he is quoted by TASS

“Today, at a board meeting, we will consider issues related to the creation of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts with the simultaneous strengthening of the groupings of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on our western borders,” the minister said.