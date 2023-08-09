There are still five years left before the debut of the first one Lamborghinis fully electric: the house of the bull has in fact fixed the launch of its first EV at 2028, it will be a brand new crossover with a 2+2 configuration and characterized by a radical style. A first idea of ​​how the model will be made, enthusiasts will be able to do it next week, when on the occasion of the Monterey Car Week the company will anticipate this EV in the form of a concept car.

Debut in 2028

At the moment Lamborghini has not provided many details on what will be anticipated by this concept EV. What is certain is that 2028 will mark a turning point for the activity of the house of the Bull, which will in fact enter the full stage of its process of electrification: the year following the debut of the first EV, in 2029 therefore, the full electric successor of the Super SUV Urus is expected, which will complete a range already partially electrified by the Revuelto PHEV, which replaces the Aventador, and by the hybrid heir to the Huracán which will be launched towards the end of next year.

Word to Winkelmann

“It will not be a classic Lamborghiniit will be a two-door, but high off the ground, in line with our Gran Turismo history, but with a design and shape never seen before – the CEO of the company Stephan Winkelmann told us a few days ago about the first full electric Lamborghini, before dwelling on the strategic choice made by the brand – On the electric front we will not start with super sports cars but with more normal carsand this will give us time to understand whether with e-fuel or other we will have the possibility of making our dear and beloved supercars live longer”.

Beware of SUVs

The same number one of the house of the Bull was also intercepted on the microphones of Autocar, where in addition to the first electric signed by Lamborghini he spoke of other strategic aspects of the company linked in particular to the SUV segment: “Having Urus definitely allows us to have more stability. It is true that at the time its launch seemed like a real gamble, but it was a huge success and gave us the space to invest in a fourth model line. If we hadn’t done it, it wouldn’t have been only our future that was more difficult, but also our present. Other SUVs on the market? There are limits to what we can do, both in terms of production numbers, which we don’t want to extend too much, and in terms of prices, which we don’t want to lower too much. We will continue to produce them, but always being careful not to overload the market”.