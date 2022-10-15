A child was miraculously saved when he was hit by a bus in a province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, after letting go of his father’s hand and running towards the road.

The shocking event was filmed on a video captured by a camera from a business premises that is in front of the place where the event occurred.

This was what happened.

How did the events occur?

In the video, the little boy is seen, hand in hand with his father, walking along the platform with total normality.

Suddenly, the minor decides to change his path and runs towards the road, just as a bus was passing through the area.

In the clip you can see that the minor’s father pounced on him to prevent the bus from hitting him. But eventually the vehicle ended up hitting both the father and the child.

The driver’s reflex action when braking prevented a greater misfortune, since it avoided hitting the minor and his father with more force. Despite the scare, both came out unharmed, only with minor blows.

#Hummock 🚨 Shocking images: a 5-year-old boy let go of his dad and ran out into the street.

A bus hit him at the same moment his father caught up with him.

Miraculously, he was not seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/6Wc5KStUH1 — 24con (@24conurbano) October 13, 2022

After the event, the neighbors who passed by the place desperately came to the aid of both, who quickly rejoined and remained in shock for a few minutes.

In the video you can see the moment of anguish that was experienced in the area, because several of the people who were there screamed desperately after the minor was run over by public transport vehicle.

In the middle of the video, the attitude of a woman who immediately went to the bus window where the driver was and dealt him some blows due to the accident is also observed.

Witnesses narrate the moments

A few hours after the accident, one of the merchants in the area called Carolina spoke with Mediodía Noticias (eltrece), gave her testimony and assured that she immediately called the emergency service to make it present.

“I was traumatized all day. Every time I watch the video it makes me very sad. No one as a father, mother or even driving wants to go through something like this. We know that it is a drama if there is a person at risk, but since it was a child, we were very moved, “he began.

I was working and I started to hear dramatic screams, that’s when I look out and see the boy with the father getting back up from the floor

And he added, giving more details: “I was working and I started to hear dramatic screams, that’s when I looked out and saw the baby with the father getting back up from the floor. There I didn’t know what happened, I know that the boy opened his eyes and was in shock. When I began to understand what was happening, I called the SAME, almost crying and in the background I saw people hitting the bus.

With the confirmation that it was just a scare and no serious injuries were reported in a video that impresses at first glance, Carolina assured that she handed over the camera footage of her premises to serve in the pertinent investigation: “I handed over the material to the police and the driver to order the situation a little more”.

The bus driver was taken to the police station. and was subsequently released.

*With information from La Nación/Argentina (GDA)

