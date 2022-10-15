Monetary Policy | The Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, warns of a serious disruption to the economy

The risks are coming true and the eurozone economy is sinking into recession. According to CEO Olli Rehn, the probability of dangerous stagflation has increased considerably.

Bank of Finland director general Olli Rehn estimates that the euro area’s business cycle weakened significantly during the fall. In his opinion, the calculations prepared by the European Central Bank about economic threats that are darker than predicted may come true.

“Due to the exceptionally high uncertainty of energy supply, I think the probability of a recession, or even stagflation, as stated in the risk assessment, has increased considerably in recent months and weeks,” CEO Rehn said in a speech held at the financial company Citigroup in Washington on Friday.

Stagflation is a serious disruption of the economy, in which economic growth slows down and unemployment is high, but at the same time inflation, i.e. the increase in consumer prices, accelerates. This causes misery, where the standard of living declines, prices rise and there are many unemployed people.

Stagflation is a particularly serious disorder because it is usually difficult to get rid of.

European At the beginning of September, the central bank published a risk assessment in addition to its actual forecast.

It outlines the economic consequences if Russia suspends the sale of natural gas and seaborne oil to Europe and natural gas cannot be obtained from other sources.

According to the risk assessment, the euro area would shrink by 0.9 percent next year. In other words, the euro area would sink into recession.

The estimate also assumes that raw materials will remain very expensive, uncertainty will increase, trading will decrease and financial conditions will deteriorate compared to the actual forecast.

“However, the biggest problem now is too fast inflation. We have [inflaatiossa] both driver and anchor: energy is the key driver of inflation in the euro area, while moderate wage inflation acts as an anchor,” said CEO Rehn.

Wage inflation means the price-wage cycle, which has so far remained stable in the euro area compared to, for example, the United States.

When inflation accelerates strongly, workers usually start to demand large wage increases. Due to the noticeable rise in consumer prices, the same amount of money can buy fewer goods and services than before.

The central bank, on the other hand, tries to curb inflation by tightening monetary policy. This leads to a slowdown in economic growth: companies reduce their investments and households reduce their consumption, because loans from banks are not as affordable as before.

Governor Rehn also said that the central bank must continue to tighten monetary policy so that inflation expectations remain “anchored” at two percent in the medium term.

Unusually strong inflation is caused by supply disruptions and high demand in the global economy. When supply and demand are in balance, inflation slows down.

In September, inflation accelerated to ten percent in the euro area. According to the price stability objective of the European Central Bank, inflation should be two percent in the medium term.

Today in the European Central Bank has tightened monetary policy twice. At the end of July, it raised key interest rates by 0.50 percentage points and at the beginning of September by 0.75 percentage points.

The central bank’s monetary policy decision-making council announced at the beginning of September that key interest rates must be raised several more times in the near future. The Governor of the Bank of Finland is ex officio a member of the 25-person council.

In the financial market, it is considered almost certain that the central bank will decide to raise the key interest rate again by 0.75 percentage points at the end of October.

“It is clear that the risk of stagflation in the euro area has increased. However, the central bank has also increased the risk through its own actions. In addition to the energy crisis, the tightening of monetary policy is one of the reasons for the slowdown in economic growth, but on the other hand, inflation must be brought under control. It remains to be seen to what extent unemployment in the euro area, which is included in the definition of stagflation, will increase”, says the chief analyst of the financial company Nordea Jan von Gerich.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged central banks to focus strictly and steadily on taming inflation in its economic review.

“Rapidly rising prices, especially food and energy costs, are causing serious difficulties for households almost everywhere, but especially for the poor,” writes the IMF’s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas on his blog.