a shocking jealous attack has shocked Poland. A young man murdered her ex-girlfriend’s fiancé in front of her and then killed her by shooting himself in the head. He crime of passion It was recorded on a video from a security camera.

(You can read: Defense of King Juan Carlos I says that the lawsuit for harassment of his ex-lover collapses)

According to the portal report soy502.comactivist and blogger Konrad Domagala celebrated his engagement with his girlfriend in the city of Poznan Julia Harmacilska when they were approached by a man who was identified as Mikolaj Bochosz and who turned out to be an ex-boyfriend of Harmacilska’s.

In the images of a video that is viral on social networks, but that EL TIEMPO refrains from publishing due to the harshness of the facts, Domagala is seen lying on the floor after being shot multiple times by Bochosz.

Desperate Julia is also seen complaining to her ex-boyfriend for what he had just done and checking on her fiancé.

In the images, which are dramatic and strong, the woman is also seen crying out for help, but no one approached the scene of the events.

After having committed the crime, Bochosz and Julia discussed and after a few seconds he shot the famous blogger who was lying on the ground again.

Subsequently, Bochosz took off his cap and shot himself in the head. He fell to the side of the body of his ex-partner’s fiancé.

(We recommend: Why does Latin America demand a more balanced relationship from the European Union?)

According to the Polish emergency service, the fiancé died instantly, however, the attacker was taken to a hospital still alive, but died while receiving medical attention.

More news

Jobs for Colombians in Germany: what profession are they looking for and how much do they pay?

Death toll from starvation rises in Kenyan evangelical sect

Peru: protesters again ask for early elections and resignation of Dina Boluarte

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL