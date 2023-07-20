Preview 18th stageMany pure sprinters are no longer there after three tough weeks in the Tour de France, but the riders who are still in France are presented with three more chances. The eighteenth stage has few challenging obstacles and seems to be made for a bunch sprint. Does Dylan Groenewegen strike?
The big question is of course: how do the legs of the sprinters feel? In the last six stages it was mainly the climbers and classification men who played a supporting role. When studying the route profile you would say that the sprinters are finally up again today, but in addition to the form of the day, it is also important to know how many teammates are left. Is it possible to control a large leading group? Who else benefits from a sprint? Who wants to take on monarch Jasper Philipsen?
There are two obstacles along the way, although they are hardly anything compared to last week. In the final phase the road is almost flat and ideal for a bunch sprint. In 2007, the Tour arrived in Bourg-en-Bresse for the last time and then Tom Boonen sprinted to stage victory at the expense of Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel. Sixteen years later, will we get another Belgian winner? We’ll know between 5:31 and 5:53 p.m.
Favorites
All eyes are of course on Philipsen, who already has four stages to his name. His biggest challenger is Dylan Groenewegen. The Dutchman finished second in the last sprint opportunity in Moulins and seems to be still reasonably fresh. Where men like Caleb Ewan, Mark Cavendish, Fabio Jakobsen and Phil Bauhaus already had to leave the round yesterday, Groenewegen is still there. Hunting for his sixth stage victory in the Tour.
But there are more hijackers on the coast. What about Mads Pedersen, who is in great shape and even finished ninth in the (climbing) time trial on Tuesday. On Wednesday he made sure that Giulio Ciccone could stay out of the clutches of the peloton. Is it the turn of the former world champion on Thursday to win this Tour for the second time? Other contenders are Wout van Aert, Biniam Girmay, Bryan Coquard, Alexander Kristoff, Jordi Meeus, Sam Welsford, Luka Mozzato and Cees Bol.
The 18th stage Tour de France 2023 in short:
• Ride type: flat ride
• Distance: 184.9 kilometers
• Start: 1.35 pm in Moûtiers
• Finish: between 5.31 pm and 5.53 pm in Bourg-en-Bresse
