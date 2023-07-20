The big question is of course: how do the legs of the sprinters feel? In the last six stages it was mainly the climbers and classification men who played a supporting role. When studying the route profile you would say that the sprinters are finally up again today, but in addition to the form of the day, it is also important to know how many teammates are left. Is it possible to control a large leading group? Who else benefits from a sprint? Who wants to take on monarch Jasper Philipsen?

There are two obstacles along the way, although they are hardly anything compared to last week. In the final phase the road is almost flat and ideal for a bunch sprint. In 2007, the Tour arrived in Bourg-en-Bresse for the last time and then Tom Boonen sprinted to stage victory at the expense of Oscar Freire and Erik Zabel. Sixteen years later, will we get another Belgian winner? We’ll know between 5:31 and 5:53 p.m.