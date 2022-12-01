On November 16, the young Rafaela Alves dos Santos died in a work accident after falling on a conveyor belt of a potato cutting machine and be crushed by it. According to reports given by the authorities, the woman suffered a head trauma that ended her life.

The events occurred in the Bem Brasil Alimentos factory, located in Perdizes, southeast of Brazil. According to an interview with the victim’s mother by the Brazilian media outlet ‘Globo’, the young woman had moved to Perdizes in May of this year together with her older sister and two cousins, looking for a better future.

(You may be interested in: Video: the tragic helicopter accident in which the Mexican server died).

Rafaela was born in the city of Estância and She had a degree in Nursing Technicianbut, due to the labor crisis of the moment, he had not been able to get a position that would allow him to practice his profession.

It was then that she decided to go to the city of Minas Gerais, where Rafaela was hired by a company that works with third parties and served in the unit of Bem Brasil Alimentoswhich, according to the outlet, issued an internal statement regretting the loss of the worker but without giving further explanations in this regard.

The Sao Paulo outlet ‘Diário’ wrote that the company said that: “With regret, Bem Brasil regrets the death of an employee of a third contracted company, which provides services to Bem Brasil in the municipality of Perdizes/MG. The event occurred on Wednesday night (11/16). Following its workplace safety policy, Bem Brasil has already started the investigation process of the cause together with the competent bodies”.

FACTORY TRAGEDY: Trainee nurse, 24, crushed to death after falling inside an industrial potato chipper at a factory in Brazil. Rafaela Alves dos Santos, 24, tragically tumbled inside the machine during her shift in the early hours of November 17… pic.twitter.com/WfeFvXCox9 — World focus (@Legitworldinfo) November 22, 2022

On the other hand, according to the Brazilian Civil Police, the victim was separating debris and potatoes from the shredding machine. To do so, he had to turn off the machine and then walk on the conveyor belt that moves the food. However, suddenly the equipment turned on and dragged the young woman to the machine that grinds food.

(Keep reading: She thought it was gas, went to the doctor, and was pregnant — she had her daughter hours later.)

Carla Cristina Dias Alvesthe young woman’s mother, reported that she found out about the accident through the local newspapers in Minas Gerais and that she did not receive any kind of help to transport her daughter’s body to her hometown.

NOTE OF SOLIDARIEDADE AND REPUDIO I receive with much sadness and indignation the news of the death of the Sergipan, a worker, Rafaela Alves dos Santos, 24 years old, from Santa Luzia do Itanhy. (+) pic.twitter.com/0yE2Z27W3m — João Daniel (@depjoaodanielpt) November 18, 2022

According to what she told ‘Globo’, it was the community that helped her pay for the tickets to transport the deceased woman.

“I just have to thank everyone who is helping me right now in any way. That they release her body soon and bring it home so that I can stay with her for a little while and kill the nostalgia and, as soon as it dawns, give a decent burial for my daughter, ”he commented.

More news

Without shame: the kidnapper who sued his victims because they escaped

He fooled everyone: the false doctor who went from being a hero to being accused of murder

‘Messi Mbappé: this is the name of the baby that is viral on social networks

Miguel Varoni reappears on cameras and again generates concern about his condition

Trends WEATHER