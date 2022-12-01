Angelica Rivera The 53-year-old is once again causing controversy on social networks, this after appearing in a fashion show where she wore a 100,000-peso look from the Dolce&Gabanna brand, causing a total commotion for said cost.

It was next to her daughter Sofía Castro, with whom Angélica Rivera made an appearance with her three-piece blue suit with which she appeared at said event where the designer Stefano Gabanna was with whom she former mexican actress Souvenir photo was taken.

Returning with the outfit of Güero Castro’s ex-wife, he wore a shirt with a print of the aforementioned brand at a cost of 49,000 pesos, as well as 23,000 leggings with which he highlighted his stylized figure of a goddess.

Now if we go to the shoes that the artist used, which were too exotic, they cost 37 thousand pesos, also from the same prestigious firm, which has been used by very important personalities from the world of entertainment.

As expected, the reactions did not wait for the more than 109 thousand pesos that the beautiful woman added, who always dressed in the latest when she was part of the six-year term with her now ex-husband Enrique Peña Nieto, for which she has characterized as a true fashion expert.