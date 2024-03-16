Miami (AFP)

Serbian Novak Djokovic, ranked first in the world, has withdrawn from the 1000-point Miami Masters tennis tournament, which begins on Wednesday, according to what he announced on his account on the “AX” website.

The 36-year-old's withdrawal comes after his shock exit this week from the third round of the Indian Wells 1000-point Masters tournament at the hands of unknown Italian Luca Nardi.

“Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Miami Open this season,” the winner of a record 24 major titles wrote. “At this stage of my career, I am trying to balance my personal and professional calendar. I am sorry that I will not be able to experience the feeling of being among the best and most passionate fans in the world.” .

The withdrawal from the second Masters tournament of this season came in contrast to what the Serbian made after his exit from the Indian Wells tournament, which marked his return to the American stadiums, after an absence for several years, against the backdrop of his refusal to receive the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Djokovic said after his sudden loss to Nardi that he intends to participate in the Miami tournament, where he won the title six times in his career, most recently in 2016.

The start of the season was not successful, as after losing in the quarter-finals of the United Cup to Australian Alex de Minaur, the Serbian's campaign in the Australian Open ended in the semi-finals at the hands of Italian Jannik Sinner, before he was eliminated from Indian Wells this week.