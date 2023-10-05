On this Wednesday afternoon, at the General Secondary School No. 1 “Rubén Humberto Moreira Flores”, in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, a teacher was attacked with a knife by a young man identified as a student of the same institution, confirmed the Ministry of Education of Coahuila, in Mexico.

The teacher was taken to a medical institution, where she was treated for her injuries, which are not serious..

The incident is investigated by the corresponding authorities to determine responsibility and report the facts to the appropriate party.

The educational authorities applied the protocol for these cases, reporting to 911, requesting the presence of the Public Ministry for Adolescents and giving attention to the Office of the Prosecutor for Children and Families (PRONNIF).

In addition to the actions already mentioned, Operation Backpack and crime prevention will be strengthened, the authorities reported.

Extreme violence in Mexican schools

What is happening to students that extreme violence reaches that point in schools?

For psychopedagogist Gabriela Serrano, an expert in working with adolescents, these violent behaviors, mostly planned, towards authority figures, in the case of teachers, can have various causes, among which they can be clinical, neurological as well as a lack of attention, violent environments and abuse, he told The universal.

The rule or norm is always towards an authority figure because they transfer all their anger and attention from a parent to a teacher.

“Frustration in adolescents first turns into violence due to lack of guidance, lack of containment and then into disruptive behavior that ranges from aggression, threats, abuse, bullying to the point of committing homicide as a culminating act because they were already planning it. Indeed, the rule or norm is always towards an authority figure because they transfer all their courage and attention from a parent to a teacher,” Serrano explained.

This is not the only case of this type. On March 18, 2017, Federico Guevara, 15, a high school student, entered the American School of Northeast in Monterrey with a 22-caliber weapon, belonging to his grandfather, and shot teacher Cecilia Solís, who died 10 days after the attack..

3 boys and a girl between 14 and 15 years old were also injured in the attack.

Federico Guevara died, although it is unknown whether it was from a shot while attempting suicide or from an accidental shooting.

According to the testimony of Aldo Fasci, spokesperson for the Nuevo León Security Coordination Group, at that time, The teenager said he would bring a gun to school.

Another was the case of José Ángel, an 11-year-old boy who was in sixth grade, who decided to murder his teacher María Assaf Medina and shoot his classmates at the Cervantes School in Torreón, Coahuila.

José Ángel was called the Columbine shooting impersonator because he dressed in black pants with suspenders and a white shirt and carried two short weapons, one 22 caliber and another 40 caliber to commit the murder.

The governor of Coahuila Miguel Ángel Riquelme assured that the minor was influenced by a video game called “Natural Selection” because the name of the video game was recorded on his clothes.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA