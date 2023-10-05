The Government of the Canary Islands and the Cabildo of Tenerife have agreed on Thursday afternoon to maintain level 2 due to the reactivation of the fire declared on August 15, given that a “tense and complicated” night is expected due to the forecast winds. powerful. During these hours, gusts that could reach 40 kilometers per hour are expected. The person in charge of announcing it has been the president of the Cabildo of Tenerife, Rosa Dávila, who together with the Minister of Territorial Policy of the Canary Islands Government, Manuel Miranda, has also reported that 3,200 people will remain evacuated, depending on how the night goes.

Dávila has also confirmed that the fire has affected a home, something that did not happen in the nine days that the fire lasted in August, and that the Government of the Canary Islands is looking for a housing solution for the family that lived there. The perimeter of the fire is 3.5 kilometers, and it occupies an area of ​​30 hectares, in areas of steep slopes. Technicians estimate that it could reach up to 60 hectares depending on how the fire evolves.

The meteorology is not helping in the extinction tasks. About ten days still await the archipelago with temperatures above 30 degrees and relative humidity below 10%. “The coordination and organization continues to work well, I don’t know when we are going to finish, but we are going to put an end to it,” Miranda said in statements to the media, and stressed that there are “sufficient means” to stop the reactivations.

Montserrat Román, responsible for the Civil Protection device, has detailed that throughout tonight 94 people will be deployed in the fire area, of which 40 belong to the Cabildo brigades and another 40 to the Military Emergency Unit (UME). ), in addition to 14 members of the Tenerife Fire Department to protect the interface areas in the event of the flames advancing.

After the declaration of level 2 at 11:41 p.m. on Wednesday, the help of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) of the Spanish Armed Forces was requested. A total of 60 soldiers and 26 vehicles from this unit are already working on the ground, as reported by the force itself. At the moment, the fire is threatening the municipalities of Santa Úrsula and La Orotava, where more than 3,000 residents have been evacuated – especially in two areas: La Corujera and Pino Alto.

The reactivation of the flames was detected yesterday, after up to seven reactivations were recorded within the perimeter of the fire that began in mid-August and devastated part of the central massif of Tenerife.

On October 3, the Government of the Canary Islands declared an alert situation due to the risk of forest fires on the islands of El Hierro, La Gomera, La Palma, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. This Friday, the haze will increase significantly in the afternoon, it will persist this Friday in the Canary Islands, where maximum temperatures may reach 34 degrees in the south and west of the islands, according to Aemet.

The fire that has now been reactivated broke out in the early hours of August 15 between the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. Immediately, the flames began to spread and acquired a virulence that all the technicians who participated in the extinguishing did not hesitate to highlight. Thus, the autonomous Executive, which had only been in operation for weeks, did not consider it stabilized until ten days later, and as controlled on September 11 (it has never been extinguished). In that time, the flames burned 14,700 hectares, about 7.1% of the surface of the largest of the Canary Islands. The damage spread over a perimeter of 90 kilometers across 12 municipalities, figures that made this fire the most damaging of those that have occurred in 2023.