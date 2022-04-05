The shirt that Christian Eriksen wore more than a week ago in Denmark’s friendly against the Dutch national team has fetched almost 20,000 euros at an online auction.

The 30-year-old midfielder from Brentford came into the field in the Johan Cruijff Arena after the break and scored within a few minutes. Eriksen made a sensational return to the Danish national team, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland.

The players of the Dutch national team and Denmark had the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine on their shirts in addition to the flags of both countries, as a statement of support for the victims of the war in that country. The shirts were auctioned for Unicef, which provides emergency aid to families and children in Ukraine.

The auction of the Orange shirts yielded 53,447 euros. Denmark raised a similar amount. Eriksen's shirt turned out to be very popular and was sold for almost 20,000 euros. At the Orange squad, which won the friendly match 4-2, captain Virgil van Dijk's uniform brought in the most: 7,000 euros. The shirts that the players of the Dutch national team wore against Germany (1-1) a few days later were also auctioned; the proceeds amounted to EUR 51,224.

,,We thank everyone who bid on our shirts – your contribution makes a big difference to the children of Ukraine and their families, said Danish international Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.