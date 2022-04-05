Offensiveness or defensiveness, to attack or not to take them, the football show against the substance: who will prevail in Europe? The first act of the quarters tonight

“Brilliant football versus defensive? I don’t waste a second for such a stupid debate.” Guardiola yesterday closed in the bud any possible offensive on the issue of guardianship vs cholismo.

The fact remains that the fourth between City and Atletico is a wonderful stylistic clash, with two great midfielders who grew up one with Cruijff and the other with Bilardo and who also continue to think a lot and differently on the bench. 12 heavy days begin for the City, which are worth the season: Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool. The first two home games, then one in Madrid, and the last one at Wembley. The semi-final of the Champions League is at stake, a good piece of Premier League and the conquest of the FA Cup final. Everything, something, nothing. For Pep two 0-0 in the last 4 matches, but 23 victories in the last 28 outings.

Atletico found themselves 7 weeks ago: after the knockout with the Levante, 12th of a bad season from September to February, 1 all and 7 victories arrived, the last 6 in a row with 3 goals conceded. The Cholo has put his family back on track and now they want to take out Pep.

On 26 February 2012, on a cold night at the Calderon, Simeone’s Atletico were defeated 2-1 by Guardiola’s Barça, with a goal from Messi in the 81st minute. The Cholo had arrived at the Colchonero bedside only two months earlier. That match against the most beautiful team in the world brought him his first defeat with Atletico but made him understand that he was on the right path. In 2016 the two coaches found themselves in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Pep on the Bayern bench: in the first leg at Calderon he decided a great goal from Saul in the 11th minute, to the advantage of Xabi Alonso, equal to Griezmann and a goal by Lewandoswki, with Atletico in continuous suffering, besieged and saved by Oblak who among other things saved a penalty from Müller, but capable of winning his second Champions League final in 3 years. And Pep stopped once again at the gates of European glory: three semifinals in a row on Bavarian soil, with defeats against Real Madrid, Barça and Atletico, the Spanish nemesis. Pep went to the City, the Cholo is still there, and now their paths cross again. See also The electric Mégane joins the Urban program in Alicante

In Portugal Joao Felix is ​​still considered a promise. He is recognized as being very talented, but in the national team he is behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, and cannot compete with Bernardo Silva for position. The “menino” of Atletico eliminated the first two in the round of 16 of the Champions League, a draw in Madrid and a victory at Old Trafford, and now challenges the third. It is Joao Cancelo, another owner of Fernando Santos. Joao Felix is ​​the youngest of the 5, at 22 years old. Ronaldo is 15 years older, the other three 5. His future will belong to him (and to his peer Rafael Leao), but at the moment these are the hierarchies. The Champions is a nice pick to subvert them, especially in games like these. In Manchester Joao arrives in a moment of extraordinary form: 7 goals in the last 8 club matches, in the previous 49 he had scored 6. After months of penalties, the bench and misunderstandings with Cholo, for a few weeks he has found space, peace and form . “He has understood that he must sacrifice himself, think more about the team and less about himself,” Carrasco said on TV. See also Sacchi: "Bad result, but Inter in the second half at Anfield are playing it"

Simeone says “De Bruyne is class and work”

The search for a beautiful game can also be enhanced by starting from opposite ideas. The lover of work and collective effort Simeone finds in pressing his point of appreciation of the guardianship: “The thing I like most about teams that play well, like City, is the effort they make to recover the ball and propose the own attack kick. The fact of seeing people like Sterling or De Bruyne pressing, being in constant motion, not giving up any ball, inspires me a lot because talent is added to that dose of work that all coaches like ». And at Cholo more. The basis of every game is even more proactive, but for Simeone it always has its roots in quality: “In the teams where I worked I have never had all together players like Xavi, Busquets, Piqué, Iniesta, Messi, and all young. So beyond the great talent that undoubtedly distinguishes him as a coach, Guardiola was lucky enough to always have extraordinary players at his disposal ». See also Second night of the Paralympics Awards consecrates champions in Tokyo - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Guardiola says “Cholo is more offensive than others”

Pep again, this time on the rival who in 2010 went to study him in Barcelona and told him without hypocrisy or words that he did not like what he had seen. «Watching Atletico play I think there is a wrong conception on the way Simeone’s team plays: they are much more offensive than what people think. They don’t want to take risks in the construction phase, but once they get past the half of the pitch in the opponent’s trocar they have great qualities and play really well. We all want to win, if Simeone succeeds, his path will be the correct one, if I win it will be mine. I don’t know what this business of playing badly is, and I don’t judge rivals ». His former pupil Xavi Hernandez has expressed some doubts about cholismo: “Ask Xavi, I’m not here to comment on other people’s opinions.” Unhinged the prejudices on the style of the rival, between today and the return Guardiola will try to do the same with the defensive system that has brought so much glory to Cholo. By attacking, of course.