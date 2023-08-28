Shirley Arica returned to grab the headlines of various media after she was expelled from the Telemundo reality show ‘Los 50’ for her controversial fight with the Mexican Thali García. After her return to Peru, the popular “Reality Girl” hopes to continue her career as an influencer, although she does not rule out being part of a television program. In this sense, La República asked her if she would be willing to be part of ‘Magaly’s house‘, to which he responded with a blunt “no” and explained his reasons. What did the popular model say? Coming up next, we tell you.

Why doesn’t Shirley Arica want to be part of ‘La casa de Magaly’?

According to what he told this medium, the model does not want to be part of “La casa de Magaly” because he is currently looking for other work alternatives that further develop his career.

“I would not enter ‘La casa de Magaly’. Definitely not (…) I feel like I’m aiming for other things, I want other things for my career. I have already participated in ‘El gran chongo’ with Magaly and I thanked him for the opportunity at the time, but now I’m looking for other things, so it’s not in my plans to enter ‘La casa de Magaly’ at all. Neither in the first nor the second nor in the fifth season”, commented Shirley Arica.

She also explained that if they would call her to be in other reality shows, such as ‘This is war’, she would not accept either. “I already went through that, I already burned stages. For example, I wouldn’t be in ‘This is war’ either because I’m not physically ready. So those reality guys are not for me,” she revealed.