The Loch Ness Centre, which partnered with a research team of volunteers to organize the two-day operation that began on Saturday, said it would use surveying equipment never used before to search the loch, including drones capable of taking thermal images.

Places were allocated for volunteers from around the world around the 37-kilometer lake to monitor any signs of the appearance of “Nessie”, while others boarded the boats.

A hydrophone was also used to detect any acoustic signals underwater.

Search leader Alan McKenna said: “We heard something. We heard 4 distinct sounds. We were all a little excited and ran to make sure the recorder was working but it was unplugged.”

The legend of Nessie is linked to the Irish monk Saint Columba, who is said to have sent a “water beast” into the depths of the Ness River in the sixth century.

The most famous image of the “Nessie” monster, dating back to 1934, shows a head above a long neck in the middle of the water, but after 60 years it was discovered that it was not real, in which a model of a sea monster attached to a toy submarine was used.