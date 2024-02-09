Beto Ortiz broke his silence after four years and showed on his Willax show some never-before-seen scenes from 'The Value of Truth', where the model participated Shirley Arica. She talked about her intimate relationships with players on the Peruvian soccer team, like Christian Cueva. She also told what the treatment she received from Pamela López's ex-partner was like.

The TV presenter and journalist reports that this program was going to air on November 23, 2019, but it was canceled due to a censorship measure by the directors of Latin Televisiona channel that at that time was broadcasting the Qualifiers and which deemed its content inappropriate in a time of triumphs for the team.

YOU CAN SEE: In love? Shirley Arica accepts that she likes a reality boy and he confesses to her: “I would like to kiss you”

What did Shirley Arica say about Christian Cueva?

In her talk with Ortiz in 'The Value of Truth', the Peruvian model revealed details of her contact with Christian Cueva, telling how the player confessed to her the problems he had in his marriage. “Did Cueva tell you that his relationship with his wife was bad?” Beto Ortiz asked her, to which she responded: “She told me that things with her were not going well, that she was going to separate, why is such a pretty girl alone… He acted like he couldn't dance, he told me what are you looking at, where are you going, who is he, he wanted to continue drinking somewhere else.”

The television presenter revealed that Shirley Arica She admitted that she was in a meeting with the players Yoshimar Yotún, Luis Advíncula and Christian Cueva, but that only with the latter did she have more contact, since he courted her, danced and offered her drinks. “They were not only those summoned so to speak. There was Advíncula, Yotún and Cueva. Cueva helped me, he accompanied me to the bathroom, and suddenly one and the other disappeared, I said what was happening, there were a lot of rooms. “Everyone played their own mini-games, that meeting was rice and chicken.”said Arica.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco speaks out after being linked to Christian Cueva: what did the singer say?

The former reality girl She also commented that the situation became tense later because he wanted to continue drinking somewhere else and she preferred to go home. “I wanted to go home, he wanted to take me somewhere else, he insulted me when I got out of the car because I slammed the door, he told me that I had stolen money from his wallet, he was traumatized,” she added.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva: what is the difference in height between the singer and the soccer player?

Why is Christian Cueva in the public eye?

At the moment, Christian Cueva He is in the public eye, but not precisely because of football. The national midfielder, who is injured and traveled to Spain to continue his treatment, is the protagonist of the entertainment media due to his alleged affair with cumbiambera Pamela Franco. It was his still wife Pamela López who came out to directly accuse the singer after hearing rumors and collecting a series of clues. 'Magaly TV, la firma' broadcast a video that López provided when she confronts Pamela Franco by phone call, but she denies all the incriminations.

#Shirley #Arica #claimed #39encircle39 #Christian #Cueva #details