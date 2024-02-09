A little over a week ago we finally got a new look at Silent Hill 2a game that is being developed by BLoober Team In collaboration with Konami in the publication part, and the reactions to that footage have not been well accepted by fans. This suggests that the title is in the early stages of its creation, but it seems that those thoughts are far from being a reality.

Through a new interview that the magazine Famitsu made the current producer of the franchise, Motoi Okamotohe was asked several questions about how parts of the development of Short Messagefree delivery that owners of a PlayStation 5 You can try right now. However, the issue of the remake also had to be taken up at some point, and this brings positive news for fans, but also bad news for those who were waiting for a big change in the graphics.

As mentioned by Okamoto, are currently in the final stage of development, so putting other additions at this time may be almost impossible, unless patches are released after the launch. Apart from this small phrase, he did not say much else, since they will wait for future presentations to show another video of the title as well as surely reveal the release date.

Here is what was mentioned in the interview:

AND: Is the development of the remake version of “SILENT HILL 2” progressing smoothly? Okamoto : We are in the final stage of development. Unfortunately, there is little I can tell you at this time. As a game, you can imagine that “SILENT HILL 2” is the same as everyone imagines, it is easy to play even in modern times and can be enjoyed with beautiful visuals that seem like a direct form of memory correction. First of all, enjoy “SILENT HILL: The Short Message” and wait for the next report. It's free, so don't hesitate to download it.

For now, it is only known that the game will arrive at some point this year and that it will be released exclusively for the PS5.

Via: Famitsu

Editor's note: This can be worrying to certain levels, since many thought that they still have a chance to fix the bad things they saw in the trailer, yes, they could do it but that means delaying the launch of the game. It wouldn't be bad at all if in the end things are corrected and a good product comes out.