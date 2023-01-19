Shipyards | The Rauma shipyard company starts change negotiations – The Defense Forces expects new warships from the company

According to Rauma Marine Constructions, change negotiations can lead to the termination of the employment of a maximum of 20 employees. At the end of the year, the company had more than 210 employees.

Rauma Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC), which runs the shipyard in Satakunta, is starting change negotiations. According to the press release sent by the RMC company, the negotiations may lead to the termination of the employment relationship of a maximum of 20 company employees. At the end of last year, the company had more than 210 employees.

The company’s operations have been loss-making in recent years. For example, in 2021, RMC made a loss of more than 53 million euros, while the company’s turnover was around 154 million euros.

CEO of RMC Mika Heiskanen describes change negotiations as necessary as part of the company’s broader need for change.

“Although steps have already been taken to improve, unfortunately we are not dry yet,” Heiskanen stated in the press release.

RMC received a capital loan of 40 million euros from its owners last year. In November, the chairman of the board of RMC Stig Gustavson told STT, that without the capital loan RMC would have gone bankrupt. The state owns a fifth of RMC through Suomen Teollisuussijoitus Oy.

The financial situation of the shipyard company in Rauma has previously raised concerns in the Defense Forces as well. The Finnish Defense Forces have ordered four new Ostrobothnia-class warships from RMC to replace their aging ships, but the delivery of the ships has been delayed over in eleven and a half years previously planned.

of RMC due to financial difficulties, representatives of the defense administration inquired in early 2022 about the readiness of the Turku shipyard to participate in the construction of warships. However, Meyer Turku Oy, which runs the Turku shipyard, was not ready.

The new passenger ferry delivered to Tallink last year by Raumailisteka was also delayed from what was previously planned. The company has previously justified its financial difficulties with, among other things, difficulties resulting from the coronavirus epidemic.

Since last spring, RMC has changed its CEO and chairman of the board. The company also says that it has a strong order backlog.