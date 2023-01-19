Russia opens a new chapter in the open tension with the United States due to the imprisonment of its citizens and the struggle between its intelligence agencies. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Thursday the arrest of a US citizen for alleged espionage. According to Moscow, the detainee “is suspected of collecting information on biological issues that would be directed against the security of the Russian Federation.” Washington has not yet responded to this arrest.

The Russian security forces have announced the opening of legal proceedings against the citizen “for espionage”. According to article 276 of the Russian criminal code, it is a serious crime and is punishable by between 10 and 20 years in prison. The FSB has not provided any further details of the case or the identity of the suspect.

The propaganda about the supposed threat of biological weapons against Russia was one of the pretexts that the Kremlin aired at the beginning of the war, although they were forgotten over the months. Moscow told the UN Security Council in March that the US had about thirty laboratories in Ukraine to develop biological weapons with pathogens of the plague, anthrax and cholera. Washington reiterated that this network of laboratories in ex-Soviet countries is well known, since it derives from the cooperation treaty Nunn-Lugar Act for the prevention of pandemics and epidemics such as SARS in 2003 or those of swine fever in Ukraine itself in 2012 and 2016.

The accusation of working for foreign intelligence is especially serious for Moscow. For this reason, the latest successful prisoner exchanges between Moscow and Washington have excluded those detained for espionage. This is the situation of ex-marine American Paul Whelan, sentenced in 2020 to spend 16 years in a maximum security prison. The ex-soldier was finally left out of the negotiation that achieved in December the freedom of the basketball player Brittney Griner in exchange for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Whelan, 52, of various nationalities (he also has British, Irish and Canadian), is the first American convicted in Russia of espionage since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Dismissed from the army in 2008 for misconduct, the prisoner claimed during his trial that he had been the victim of a politically motivated “fabricated case”.

On January 7, Moscow did release another US citizen without asking for the delivery of any Russians in exchange. The Kremlin has approved the release of Navy veteran Taylor Dudley from prison. The 35-year-old ex-soldier had been arrested in the Kaliningrad enclave in April 2022, after the war had already started, for having slipped into that territory from Poland irregularly. A Russian patrol located him at a music festival and the reason why he violated the border has not been disclosed.

The surreptitious fight between the Russian and American spy services has also provided another high-profile case in recent years. It is about the escape of Oleg Smolenkov, an informant for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), with access to Vladimir Putin himself. The Russian presidential administration official disappeared unexpectedly in 2017 along with his family under the excuse of spending a vacation in Montenegro.

Announcements of arrests of suspected foreign spies are common in Russia, especially Ukrainian citizens since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. The latest such announcement came two days ago, on January 17, when the FSB reported the arrest. of another alleged agent who was going to cross into Georgia from the North Ossetia region.

The Russian security agency pointed out that it was a 28-year-old man born in a country of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a platform that includes several of the former Soviet republics and of which Ukraine is not a part. According to his version, the suspect worked for kyiv, although he did not offer more information.

