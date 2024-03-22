Shinji Mikamifamous game designer who created sagas such as RESIDENT EVILhe left Tango Gameworks in the first months of 2023 and today inaugurates a new studio called KAMUY. The news leaked through the official site Of Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered — title on which Mikami is collaborating — which, on the page relating to Shinji Mikami, reports the following:

“Director and producer of the Resident Evil, The Evil Within series and more, Mikami has created numerous successful titles. In 1996 he directed the first Resident Evil, contributing significantly to the spread of the survival horror genre. Since then he has had a major impact on the gaming industry.

In 2010 Mikami founded Tango KK (renamed Tango Gameworks in October of that year after joining ZeniMax Media Inc.), with which he directed and published The Evil Within. He also served as executive producer on Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi RUSH.

After leaving Tango Gameworks, he founded KAMUY Inc.”

According to what appears from the database of SalesNowa company called KAMUY was founded in Tokyo on October 5, 2023. Mikami has not yet officially announced that he has opened this new studio.

