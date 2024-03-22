For those who aren't very up to date on Fortniteyou should know that at the end of last year a musical mode called Fortnite Festival. Developed by Harmonix, it's basically Rock Band in Fortnite. Well, today a dedicated guitar-shaped controller was announced as available on pre-order on Amazon For PS5 And Xbox.

There PDP Riffmasterthis is the name of the guitar, has an elegant black design and is technically a reinterpretation of the controller Rock Band 4. The device offers a wireless connectiona battery lasting 36 hours, integrated audio jack 3.5 mm, audio control and an analog stick on the back. The front dashboard is also removable and the guitar is foldable so as to take up less space.

Both PlayStation and Xbox models are officially licensed. The PlayStation version will be compatible with PS5 and PS4, while the Xbox version will work on Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. Epic Games is expected to release a new compatibility update with the controller for Fortnite, but there is no official date yet.

The new guitar will likely be fully compatible with Fortnite Festival before the launch of the Riffmaster scheduled for April 30th. Most likely the compatibility patch will support even old controllers of Rock Band 4, so keep your guitar handy in case!



