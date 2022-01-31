Chapter 78 of Shingeki no Kyojin ended with a decisive sentence of Grisha Jaegersthe father of Eren and Zeke: ‘Wishes will be fulfilled Eren. I didn’t expect something so scary‘. But what did this Eldian see? The answer is The Rumble of the Earth from Eren jaeger.

This great cataclysm at the hands of Eren It is activated solely by the power of the Founding Titanwho can free the millions of colossal titans that hide in the walls of the three walls of the Island of Paradis: Maria, Rose and Sinaso that they march and destroy all humanity in their path.

The origin of The Rumble of the Earth at the hands of Eren jaeger goes back to King Karl Fritzthe monarch 145 of the Eldian Empire, who isolated himself from the rest of the world on an island with his people and threatened the inhabitants of Earth to avoid going to war with him or he would release the titans from the walls until he annihilated humanity. However, this warning was a false alarm, as he had taken a vow of renunciation of the conflict. He would never use the titans to fight anyone again.

Fortunately, the rest of the world Shingeki no Kyojin he didn’t know, so the Eldian people were able to live in peace for 100 years. But it all ended when the Marley’s Empire started attacking the island of paradise in order to obtain the power of the titans within the walls.

This started the war between both nations to the point where it is in this last season. Now what Eren jaeger possesses the power of Founding Titan and that the resignation vote does not affect him, the threat of King Karl Fritz is about to become a reality.

How is Earth Rumble activated?

After being decapitated by a shot by Gaby Braun during the Marleyan invasion of Shiganshina, Eren jaeger manages to get in touch with his brother. This leads them to meet in the Invisible paths that unite the entire Eldian race, where they find Ymir Fritzthe original titan.

Ymir He decides to lend all his power to Eren jaegerwho uses it to activate the Earth rumble. His first act is to free the titans from the wall that rise up under his cloak.

But the activation of earth rumble it doesn’t end there, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert watch how Eren it transformed into a strange and gigantic titan, which appeared to be a huge ribcage with a singular spinal column connected to its body.

With this new physical form, he can communicate telepathically with all the Eldians in the world to inform them that he has decided to use the titans to end humanity, after seeing how his people were mistreated for years.

A new alliance in Shingeki no Kyojin

The start of earth rumble at the hands of Eren jaeger will bring drastic changes to the history that we had seen, because this power threatens all humanity in Shingeki no Kyojin.

Old enemies will have to join forces to stop the devastating power it now wields. Eren In his hands, the next chapters in the series could be some of the biggest in the franchise.

