The Lion Club led by the Argentine Ariel Holan, runner-up in the MX Leaguecontinues to make its Nou Camp Stadium a fortress, and after its 2-1 victory on matchday 3 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament, it added its sixth match without defeat at home, adding the current tournament and the last matches from the last contest.

The Colombian Andrés Mosquera and the Chilean Víctor Dávila guided the triumph of the Lion 2-1 against Pachuca on the third day of the MX League. Colombian William Tesillo scored an own goal for the Tuzos, who at minute 60 suffered the expulsion of Colombian Oscar Murillo.

With a few days to go before football returns to Clausura 2022 after the break due to the FIFA Date, the league’s social networks recalled that the emerald team has become strong at home after adding six games without falling at the Nou Camp Stadium after beating the Tuzos last day.

“La Fiera has her house well guarded! @clubleonfc is effective in his territory; With their last victory, the emeralds linked six consecutive games without a defeat at the Nou Camp”, Liga MX wrote on social networks.

The Lion they have not lost at home since October 20 of last year where they fell 1-2 to the Pumas in a duel on matchday 14 of Grita México A21, since then they beat Necaxa on date 17 of the last tournament, they also beat Puebla, Tigres and Atlas in the Apertura 2021 league, for Clausura 2022 they tied with Atlas and recently beat Pachuca on the last date.

The Lion Emeralds They are in ninth position in the general table with five points after a victory and two draws without defeat; on date four of Grita México C22 of the MX League They will receive Cruz Azul on Monday, February 7, at the Nou Camp Stadium.