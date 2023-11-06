After 10 long years, the famous anime ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ (SNK) came to an end to the sadness of its millions of followers worldwide. The last episode, which lasted 1 hour and 29 minutes, became a global trend and even caused the Crunchyroll platform (application in charge of transmitting the anime in Latin America) to fall due to the great number of online users.

For many, the end of the series was more than epic, as it left us reflecting on the world that Eren jaeger left before dying at the hands of Mikasa Ackerman. However, most are still wondering about the meaning behind the anime’s last post-credits scene, in which it seems like everything could start again. But, don’t worry, in this note we will explain it to you in detail.

What is the plot of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’, season 4?

There we see Eren jaeger, finally become the ‘Founding Titan’, activating the ‘rumbling of the earth’: thousands of colossal titans will crush people around the world, with the intention that only the Paradise Island (place of origin of Eren and his friends) remains intact.

In this way, he seeks to put an end to all the hatred that exists towards his race, who are called demons for the power they have to transform into titans. However, his own companions, such as Armi, Mikasa, Captain Levi and many more, do not agree with his genocidal idea and want to stop him to avoid a massacre. Will they get it?

What happened to Eren Jaeger in the final chapter of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’?

Eren jaeger, become the ‘Attack Titan’, he is finally killed by Mikasa Ackerman, who managed to enter inside and decapitated him. The young warrior experiences deep pain as she ends the life of the man she loves. Mikasa then takes Eren’s head and places a passionate kiss on her lips.

Immediately afterwards, Mikasa walks away holding the head of eren in their hands to give him a burial with all honors in a special place of Paradis Island. The anime gives us to understand that the protagonist was reincarnated as a dove, since one of them is seen descending from the sky to accommodate the scarf that he gave her and that Mikasa wore throughout her life.

What meaning does the last post-credits scene of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ hide?

In the final post-credits scene of ‘Shingeki no Kyojin’ or ‘Attack on Titan’ in Spanish, the future of ‘Paradis Island’, also known as Eldia, is shown, completely destroyed over the course of thousands of years.

However, what still stands is the tree where he is buried. Eren jaeger and that little by little has been cracking until it ends up becoming the one where it all began, the one who found Ymir Fritzthe founder, two millennia ago.

It is there where a young Eldian and his dog were exploring the place and found the tree, which they looked at with great curiosity. Everything ends when he decides to enter it: will the story of Eren and Ymir with this new boy?

The clues would indicate yes, but let’s not forget that these scenes take place at a time when the world reached modernity and has much superior technology to confront the titans, unlike when the story began. with Ymir. However, each one will draw their own conclusions.

