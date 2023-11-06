During last year, Spy x Family It has become one of the anime most loved by the public. Thus, it was no surprise to hear that an original film was already in development, and It has recently been revealed when this film will be available in our region.

Through a statement, Crunchyroll has revealed that SPY x FAMILY CODE: Whitea film that will bring the Forger family to the big screen, It will be available in Latin America in 2024. Although at the moment there is no specific release date, this information will calm all those who thought that this feature film would not be available in our region.

At the moment, Only a premiere is confirmed in its original language in Japanese with subtitles, and at the moment there is no information about a possible dubbing. These are all the regions in which SPY x FAMILY CODE: White will be available:

-North America

-Latin America

-Australia

-New Zealand

-Europe: Austria, Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg), France, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White It is in charge of WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks, who have taken the reins of the anime. The film will be released on December 22 in Japan, and will reach the rest of the world at some point in 2024. On related topics, these are the openings and endings of the second season of Spy x Family. Likewise, model brings Yor to life.

Editor’s Note:

Spy x Family It’s pure fun. With the second season already underway, I can’t wait to see how the cruise arc will adapt, and eventually all the events that have marked the manga. It’s just a matter of waiting.

Via: Crunchyroll