The publisher Neos and the developers of Millennium Kitchen announce the release date in the West of Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journeythe highly anticipated game from the animated series of Crayon Shin-chan which amazed everyone with its announcement trailer released for Japan.

The title will come next 11 August on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and also on PC via Steam. PS4 and PC versions will be released in Japan on the same day. The title will contain texts in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese and Chinese.

The title will cost approximately € 39.99 and will be available in the West exclusively in digital format.

Source: Neos via Gematsu