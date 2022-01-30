Noodles is a dog Shih Tzu eating hair ties and it never seems to get enough. The owners have noticed this bad habit, which could have been cost him his life, because he was constantly vomiting and hadn’t eaten or drank for a long time. When the owners took him to the New York City Animal Care Center they found out what he was up to without their knowledge.

Photo source from Pixabay

Noodles was sick. The 3-year-old Shih Tzu had one day found a supply of hair ties. A dozen accessories that were used in the house and that the puppy has seen fit to chew and eat. Obviously hidden from the owners.

When the family took him to visit the New York City Animal Care Center, the vets quickly found out what was wrong. The three-year-old dog had eaten a truly incredible amount of hair ties, all of which had ended up in his digestive system.

THE veterinary doctors The center took x-rays and found dozens of hair ties in her digestive system. In the stomach was an incredible tangle of these hair accessories. The situation was serious and he was operated on urgently.

Noodles was in a lot of pain and the surgery allowed him to save his life. Although the road to recovery is still very long. It will take some time, according to doctors, for the intestinal obstruction to clear up.

Shih Tzu dog eats hair ties: how is it today?

During the operration the vets pulled out more rubber bands than they expected. Noodles isn’t quite out of the woods yet. It must be fed and hydrated via a nasogastric tube. And all of his blood values ​​are completely out of the ordinary.

It will take some time before Noodles can be discharged and can go home. Beware of foreign bodies ingested by pets, which represent a real veterinary emergency to be addressed as soon as possible.