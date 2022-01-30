For the first time in a year, there are more than a thousand seriously ill from Covid-19 in Israel. the ministry of health announced late yesterday that their number has risen to 1,010 patients. The latest peak, with 1,200 seriously ill, was in January 2021.

In the wake of the omicron variant, last week a record of 85 thousand daily infections was reached. Last Friday the figure had dropped to 53 thousand. According to estimates by the Weizmann Institute, Israel should now have passed the peak due to the Omicron variant.