Right-wing and right-wing populist parties are experiencing highs in European countries. The fact that Vox performed worse than expected in Spain is unlikely to slow them down. Could they soon take over the helm in the EU as well?

Dhe election campaign help didn’t help: On July 13, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a huge effort for Santiago Abascal’s right-wing populist Vox party during a campaign appearance via video link in Valencia. In Spain, too, “the ultra-ecological fanaticism” of the left, which is undermining “our productive economic model”, must be stopped, Meloni said in impeccable Spanish. She expressed confidence that Vox would soon play an important role in governing alongside the Popular Party (PP) in Madrid under its new leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo. You yourself with your government in Rome and other right-wing parties in Europe have proven “that we patriots can govern and increase the prosperity of our citizens”.

Matthias Rub Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

But the hoped-for high-flying Vox didn’t materialize, on the contrary. On Sunday, the party not only lost around 2.7 percentage points compared to the 2019 election result, but also lost 19 of the previous 52 seats in the House of Representatives. As a result, the weakened right-wing populists from Vox cannot help the conservative PP to gain a government majority, as Meloni had hoped. The shift to the right in Spain has therefore turned out to be weaker than the pollsters had expected.