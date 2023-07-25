













Seeing Goten and Trunks as teenagers makes it clear that time has passed in the world of Dragon Ball. As such, chapter 95 of the manga also let us see that little Marron is already quite a young lady. Though with her age came a change in her face.

One of Krillin’s most iconic features is his lack of a nose. During Marron’s childhood, she didn’t have either. However, now that she was shown as a teenager, we could see that she has a small nose, but quite noticeable. It seems that the genes of 18 won this time.

Although Marron only appears in a couple of panels with his new look, it has already caused a stir among Dragon Ball fans. So now Krillin is still the only human character missing a nose. At least until they get to include another in the manga. What did you think of Marron’s teenage design?

What else happens in Dragon Ball Super 95?

For those of you who have already seen the Super Hero movie, there isn’t much information you don’t know in issue #95. This recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super focused on Gohan and Piccolo’s fight against the Gamma Androids 1 and 2.

In the last panels of the chapter we see Piccolo release his new power and transform into his orange version. Those who saw the film will know that it won’t be long until the end, but we’ll see how long it lasts in print.. Are you guys following this arc in the manga?

