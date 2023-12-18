The Christmas is getting closer, therefore, Peruvian showbiz characters are already preparing to experience this special date. One of them is Sheyla Rojas, who currently lives in Mexico with her partner, popularly known as Sir Winston. Thus, the former television host connected by video call with the program 'América hoy' and did not hesitate to show the different environments of her luxurious house and the majestic Christmas decoration that covers all of her spaces.

How did Sheyla Rojas decorate her house for Christmas?

The remembered former member of 'Combate' and 'Esto es guerra' spends her days in Guadalajara, Mexico, next to her boyfriend Sir Winston. She showed how her house was decorated for Christmas. The drivers of 'America Today' were surprised by how spacious the property is in which an exclusive area far from the city lives.

Such as sheyla showed on cameras, the spaces of his house are decorated with the Christmas theme, from the main door you can already see the carefully thought out details, in addition to the number of sets of lights for the occasion. But what caught the most attention was the traditional tree. The former host of 'You're in all' confirmed her great size: “The tree is 5 meters tall”he expressed.

Will Sheyla Rojas spend Christmas with her son?

The model Sheyla Rojas believes that this year she will spend a Christmas very special, since she will be accompanied by her loved ones and will celebrate this special date in Mexico. The popular Peruvian influencer has already announced that her son Antoñito will travel to be together on December 25, so she plans to arrive in Mexico a day before for Christmas Eve. “My son is coming, as is Luis's (Sir Winston) family, it's going to be a special Christmas”he told 'America Today'.