Back! The Peruvian model Sheyla rojas start 2022 on the right foot. The former reality girl, who dared to show her comic side in a funny post on New Year’s Eve and recently was seen celebrating the birthday of her partner Luis Galarza, better known as ‘Sir Winston’, has made a revealing confession on his Instagram social platform.

Sheyla Rojas is once again in the public eye after confirming her return to driving on Peruvian TV. The fact was evidenced when he answered a series of questions from his followers on his official Instagram profile.

Sheyla Rojas surprised by announcing that she will resume driving

The influencer conducted a survey on her Instagram account, in which she answered the questions of her fans. Along these lines, the former partner of Antonio Pavón answered some of the questions from his thousands of fans and a couple of them drew a lot of attention.

“When you come to Peru? You are very beautiful ”, it was read in the question box left by a netizen. To which Sheyla Rojas replied: “ Sooner than you think, I am going to see some songs that have me very excited . This 2022 will be a wonderful year, it is decreed ”.

In another of his states, an Internet user questioned: “When do you return to Peru? Will it be to host a show or will you just come for business?”. In this regard, the model had a short, but concise answer. “ Both “, wrote.

Sheyla Rojas celebrates the birthday of ‘Sir Winston’ in Mexico

The popular ‘Shey Shey’ gave a monumental treat to her partner Luis Galarza on his birthday. The images of the celebration were later disseminated by the Instarándula entertainment portal on the last Sunday, January 9.

“Sheyla showed off at a great party she organized for her Mexican millionaire,” reads the description of the publication on the Instagram account.