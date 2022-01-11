Singer Selena Gomez He thrilled his fans by revealing the reason why he got a large tattoo, inspired by the long friendship he shares with the model Cara delevingne. The tattoo in question is a prominent rose running down his upper back.

YOU CAN SEE Miley Cyrus and other singers who suffered mishaps with their costumes and continued with their show

What is the motif behind this tattoo?

On Monday, December 10, the artist was invited to participate in the Live with Kelly and Ryan program. On this show, he shared what was the inspiration for his latest body art.

“It means a couple of different things. Cara (Delevingne) and I, one of my best friends that I know. She was maybe 16 when I met her. He calls me ‘Rosebud’. So it’s a nickname and I always wanted a rose. Now I have one and I love it ”, he said.

In addition, the interpreter of “Dance with me” said that this is not her first tattoo related to a friendship or bond that she shares with those close to her: “In fact, I have several tattoos with people who have honestly left an important mark on my life. I have one with Julia Michaels, my mom and my best friends. “

YOU CAN SEE Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was on the brink of death from COVID-19

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne mark their friendship forever

The artist Keith Scott McCurdy, of the Bang Bang studio in New York, was the one who broke this news. The tattoo artist initially shared the work she did on Selena Gómez’s back on her Instagram account.

“Watercolor in Selena Gómez. Thank you for always being wonderful, ”she wrote. In the image, you can see that the artist tattooed a rose on her upper back.

Selena Gomez has had most of her tattoos done at the Bang Bang studio in New York. Photo: Bang bang tattoo

The next day, Keith surprised the singer’s fans again by releasing a video in which Cara Delevingne is seen wearing a similar one. That of the model is located on her right side, at the height of the ribs.

Coinciding with Cara Delevingne. I had so much fun doing these tattoos, thank you for always trusting me Cara. For your information, I didn’t tell you until the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos, ”he joked with his followers.