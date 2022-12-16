“At the bottom there is room” 2022 showed a curious scene: Francesca was sleeping and heard a ghostly voice singing “And his name was Charlie”, the famous song she used to sing Mrs. Nelly. The ‘Noni’ was terrified and the fans thought that we were finally close to seeing the return of the actress irma maury like the iconic character.

However, chapter 124 of the América TV series revealed that the one who had set up that illusion was Tito. This, to take revenge for the ridicule of his wealthy neighbors. Even so, the eventual return of the matriarch of the gonzales.

Would Irma Maury return as Doña Nelly to “There is room at the bottom”?

Dona Nelly he passed away from cardiac arrest in the sixth season. From that moment, the lady became an indelible memory for the spectators, her family and, of course, for Don Gilberto, who carries her ashes everywhere.

Despite the affection of the public and the fact that they still mention it in fiction, everything points to the fact that the “Palomita” will never return due to her own decision Maury. This was made clear in a previous conversation with El Popular.

“It is a closed chapter in my life, it is dead to me. I am very grateful to everyone, I really appreciate and respect them, but there is no way they can count on me, “said the artist in the middle of this year.

Francesca thought she saw Dona Nelly. Photo: composition LR / América TV

What happened to Mrs. Nelly from “There’s Room in the Back”?

Dona Nelly He was one of the first faces that accompanied the fans from the beginning of “At the bottom there is room”, around the year 2009. However, he closed his time on the television series in the sixth season. What happened? She died.

The lady had bought a lottery ticket and scratched it off. As she drew the last scratch, she realized that she had the winning number. Immediately after, she began to jump for joy and swear that now Francesca would never look over her shoulder at her again. But she only stayed in one intention, because she had a cardiac arrest and she passed away.