Although the news that the adventure of Ash and Pikachu will come to an end next year was something that surprised more than one, this end of this trip also means that our protagonists will have the opportunity to say goodbye to all their friends, and this includes Butterfree from the Pallet Town trainer.

During the last moments of the most recent chapter of the Pokémon anime, Ash was reunited with his Butterfree, the one with whom he had to say goodbye at the beginning of his adventure more than 20 years ago. You can watch this emotional moment below.

While it hasn’t been confirmed what will happen in the last 11 episodes of Ash’s journey, the trailer for this finale shows us characters of Misty and Brock once again, so it is very likely that during these chapters we will see our protagonist visit some of the regions where he had great adventures, and meets again with his old friends and pokémon.

We remind you that the end of the adventure of Ash and Pikachu in the Pokémon anime will take place next. On related topics, you can check the trailer of these last chapters here. Similarly, Ash’s voice gives a message at the end.

Editor’s Note:

The reunion with Butterfree is something we’ve been waiting for literally decades, and it’s amazing that this finally came to fruition. I can’t wait to see if this plays out with Pidgeot as well, and some of the other friends we’ve met over the last 25 years.

Via: pokemon