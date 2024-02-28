Mexican actress Sherlyn will not be able to be a mother againshe shares it on her social networks, a situation that has depressed her a lot after knowing it and for which she has also cried a lot.

Sherlyn became a mother for the first time thanks to artificial insemination just over three years ago. She baptized her son with the name André and confessed that from day one she defined herself as the happiest mother in the world.

Semes ago, Sherlyn, who is 38 years old, she made public that she had started the process to become a mother againbut now she talks about the truth that makes her sad.

Sherlyn and her son André. Instagram photo

“We did a procedure to extract the eggs, fertilize them and have them ready to be able to get pregnant again, and of the five embryos that we had, which were sent for analysis, None are good candidates for implantation. I cried, I talked to people I love, with my mother, with my family. The truth is that I did cry a lot.”

To conceive your first child, Sherlyn used the pregnancy technique called Artificial Insemination (AI), which is performed inside the woman, since a semen sample is placed directly into the woman's uterus, which has been prepared in advance in a laboratory with in order to increase the potential of sperm and the possibilities of fertilization.

Through social networks, users and followers of Sherlyn They send her hugs, greetings and ask her not to be sad, and the most important thing she has now in her life is her son André and they love that he and his work fill her world and make her happy.

