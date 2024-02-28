



The American president called this Tuesday, February 27, to a closed-door meeting with the four main heads of the Legislature. The two leaders of the Senate and the other two of the House of Representatives heard an urgent call from Biden for them and the groups in Congress to avoid the closure of the Government next Friday, March 1, while they find common ground to give it light green to the economic aid package for Ukraine in the face of the war conflict it is having with Russia and also funds for Israel and its declared war against the Islamist group Hamas. Funding for Ukraine is becoming more urgent every day, Biden said before the meeting. “I think the consequences of inaction are dire,” he added.