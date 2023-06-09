The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardocarried out the inauguration of three important areas transformed into dignified public spaces and safe for city dwellers.

These actions represent the fulfillment of the right of the population to have adequate places for their enjoyment and recreation, highlighted the capital’s president.

First of all, the third and last stage of the Linear Park “Ave Fénix” was completed“, located in the mayor’s office Venustiano Carranza.

This site, which was previously an open-air sewage canal and was completely abandoned, has been converted into one of the most beautiful and internationally recognized public spaces.

Secondly, the rehabilitation of the section 3 of the National Canalcovering a total of 8.4 kilometers in the municipalities iztapalapa, xochimilco and Coyoacan.

This intervention has led to the recovery of public space and the planting of pollinating trees and gardens, thus promoting biodiversity in the capital.

Finally, he delivered rehabilitation of the Tláhuac Foresta space that now has recreational and sports areas for the enjoyment of families in the capital.

This transformation has given rise to a pleasant and conducive environment for coexistence and recreation.

Rietera Sheinbaum that on Monday will give its position towards 2024

Claudia Sheinbaum also announced that next Sunday the guidelines that will govern the internal contest for the candidacy for Morena will be announced for the 2024 elections.

The head of government was respectful of the internal processes and commented that she trusts the presidency of her party. It will be Monday when she provides a formal position on the matter.