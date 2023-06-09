Friday, June 9, 2023, 01:35



Do you know what the Arabs called the Segura river? Which Murcian athletes have received the gold medal this year? How many municipalities make up the Region of Murcia? Test your knowledge by participating in this TRUTH test. Questions about politics, sport, history, gastronomy or society with which to show how much you know about the Community.

The Day of the Region of Murcia is celebrated on June 9, a date that commemorates the anniversary of the publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) of the approval of the Statute of Autonomy of the Region of Murcia. This year, the official act with which the acting president, Fernando López Miras, will present the Community’s Gold Medals, will be held in the new winter theater of Parque Almansa in San Javier.