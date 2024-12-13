The Asian giant Shein has become one of the stores of the moment, in part because of the controversy it generates: while a part of the population is delighted with the variety, quality and prices of its clothing, footwear, accessories and other products, there are also many people who criticize the brand for its ethics, labor practices and environmental care.

Be that as it may, one of the keys to Shein Its presence was only digital, but the group has sporadically carried out some action in physical stores, with occasional openings of ephemeral stores. On this occasion, however, Barcelona will live an experience with different characteristics, and its organizers warn that the city will win a new neighborhood for a few days.

The proposal is organized by the Fever platform, it will be called ‘Shein District’ and was born with the objective of offering new experiences, discounts and an adventure in style. In fact, they defend that it is an authentic immersive experience. For example, attendees will be able to search and scan QR codes with raffles and discounts or they will enjoy workshops on Christmas decoration and space organization.

Varied activities and many brands

There will be much more. DJs will play at the venue and graffiti artists will paint their works live, while there will be a gym with free classes of Latin dance, pilates or aerobics and there will also be a Harry Potter themed ‘photocall’ in which, surely, there will be no shortage of scarves from the Hogwarts houses and sophisticated hats.









Children, who can also enter the premises, will have a special area with games for their age and there will be ‘food trucks‘ to be able to replenish energy, as well as ‘videomapping’ ‘shows’ so that those who visit this neighborhood have a great time, and not just shopping.

The space will have five thematic zones: the Atelier, the Laundry, the Gym, the Apartment and the Great Plaza. In addition, according to the organizers, it will have corners from brands such as Nike perfumes, Aknotic & Sumwon, Shein x Lucía Bellido, Musera & Maija, CozyPixies & The Happy Look or GLOWMODE, among others.

Dates and times

‘Shein District’ will be located in the Plaza España area of ​​Fira de Barcelona, ​​in a space of more than 2,000 square meters, between the Friday the 13th and Tuesday the 17th of December and will be open to all ages. The space will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., although you will need to buy a prior ticket, with a set time, to access there.

Thus, there will be sessions every 30 minutes but those interested will be able to stay longer in this macro store. With the entrance You will be able to enter the venue but you will also receive free samples, a complimentary drink and other exclusive discounts.

Tickets can be purchased through the Fever platform and there will be several types: singles at six euros, doubles at ten, or family (for three people) at fifteen euros.