The perfect match: the beer that unites the best of wine and barley

It is difficult to choose one or the other. If you ask us, we could say that it is almost, almost, like answering the question of “Who do you love more: mom or dad?” In fact, there are times—especially at aperitif time—when you don’t want to choose and you find yourself mentally repeating: “Wine and beer, headache. Beer and wine, good way”, to order one first and then the other, without making a mistake with the order. What if there was no choice? What if there was a beer that united the best of both worlds? Haberla, hayla: look for her by name Four Stripes Grape Lager.

And what beer. It is a unique creation in the world that emerged from the collaboration of Bodega Cuatro Rayas with the Valladolid craft brewer Milana Brewing. And when we say that it mixes the best of both universes, it is not an exaggeration, but rather literal. Because we will tell you that this grape lager is unique in the world…

Not in vain, the Four Stripes Grape Lager It is made with white Verdeja grapes harvested at night. For its creation, the must of this variety is incorporated into the barley malt must, achieving a perfect marriage between both raw materials. Fermentation, which is carried out jointly, takes place in stainless steel tanks; after which it acquires a unique aromatic complexity thanks to a subtle touch of wooden barrels.

The result of this process is a straw-yellow beer that stands out on the nose for a fruity freshness with herbal notes. On the palate, it seduces with the balance it achieves between the sweetness of the cereal, the faint bitterness of the hops and a fruity finish that is conquered by the delicate touch of wood that accompanies it.

The courage to break the mold

This is not the first time that Bodega Cuatro Rayas, located in the heart of the Rueda Denomination of Origin, has ventured into the field of beer. Already in 2021, from a sector traditionally associated with wine, it dared to launch 61 Verdejo Ale.

It was the winery’s first step into the world of hops and was a milestone for Cuatro Rayas that confirmed that there was a lot of room to exploit different products and that the concern and innovative spirit that characterizes them could be extrapolated to sectors other than their own.

The experience with that Ale beer pleased them and left them wanting more: more research, more originality, more breaking molds and more work on the path of perfecting the fusion between the tradition of the world of wine and the creative spirit that characterizes that of craft beer.

That in this new adventure they have chosen Milana Brewing as companions on the journey that has involved the creation of the Cuatro Rayas Grape Lager has not been a coincidence. Located in Montemayor de Pililla (Valladolid), this brewery respects artisanal brewing and is well known for its commitment to experimenting with new styles. The perfect match for a project that sought to condense the soul of the vine and the malt in a bottle.

Innovation, yes; but always respecting the environment

Cuatro Rayas is a winery with a markedly innovative character, yes; but always respecting its commitment to its values ​​that are characterized by respect for the environment and the promotion of socioeconomic development in rural areas.

Its importance is such that both aspects are included in its strategy. Green & Social. This initiative ensures that sustainability and care for the rural environment are taken into account in every step taken.

In this way, it can be said that to prepare Four Stripes Grape Lager no stitch has been made without a thread when it comes to sustainability. From the choice of ingredients to the production processes. This can be seen, for example, in that the white Verdeja grape used in its production comes from night harvests, a method that guarantees the highest quality of the grapes and maintains their freshness; or in which reused barrels have been integrated to provide a touch of wood to the beer.





Its commitment to supporting small producers and helping to boost the region’s economy is evident in the alliance with the brewery Milana Brewing. And the commitment to working with local businesses translates into a positive impact because it improves the quality of life of people who live and work in rural areas by generating new opportunities.

From the barrel to home

Visit a winery like the one Four Stripes in La Secawith oceans of vineyards stretching as far as the eye can see, is always a treat. Learn about the process of making their products, walk among the barrels, learn about their history and taste some of their favorite creations. If, in addition, you return home with a pack of Four Stripes Grape Lager I like it much more. Now, as this is not always possible, the winery has an online store in which they maintain the same prices as in the winery.