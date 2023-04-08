Recently, a couple of Dutch tourists went to Mallorca, Spain, with the intention of having an unforgettable vacation.

Sadly, their plans did not turn out as expected. The 32-year-old man decided to jump from a cliff more than 20 meters high, while his wife recorded everything in a nearby boat.

Despite the man taking a moment to think before jumping, the result was disastrous.

As he fell, he hit a rock before hitting the sea, resulting in his instant death.

A scream from the woman was the last thing heard on the video, then she stopped recording to help her husband.

The authorities indicated that the man died of drowning, because when he entered the water, he was unconscious due to the blow he suffered to the face.

His wife videotaped what happened and these images have gone viral. In the video, only 14 seconds long, you can see the last moments of the man.

Vacations are a time for relaxation, adventure, and new experiences. It is an opportunity to escape from daily stress, discover new places and cultures, and enjoy free time with loved ones.

However, it is important to remember that even in the happiest of times, we must always keep safety and caution in mind.

The video has thousands of views and hundreds of comments related to the terrible event that reminds us of the importance of always keeping safety in mind during our vacations.