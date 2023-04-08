Four migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were killed and three others are missing after a boat sank today, Saturday, off the coast of Tunisia, according to a judicial source.

“A new drowning accident occurred this morning, four bodies were recovered from a beach in Sfax, three people were missing and 36 were rescued,” said Fawzi al-Masmoudi, a spokesman for the Sfax state courts (central east).

On Friday, 20 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were also reported missing after a shipwreck off the coast of Tunisia, while 17 others were rescued.

According to testimonies collected by the judiciary, which opened an investigation, these 37 immigrants had “sailed from the coast when their boat sank on Friday afternoon.”

Al-Masmoudi explained that only 17 migrants were rescued.

Incidents of migrant boats sinking off the Tunisian coast have left at least 100 people dead or missing since last March.

The spokesman stated that he was informed of the new drowning incident on Friday evening, and an investigation was opened into the circumstances of what happened.

Yesterday, Friday, the Tunisian National Guard announced that it had rescued or intercepted “14,406 people, including 13,138 people from sub-Saharan Africa, and the rest are Tunisians,” during the first three months of the year. This number is nearly five times what was counted during the same period in 2022.

And Hossam Jabali, a spokesman for the National Guard, stated that the numbers for 2023 are “significantly high due to the increase in departures.”