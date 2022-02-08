His name was Ashley Wadsworth and died at the age of 19. He told his family that he would “the trip of a lifetime” and that she was going to the United Kingdom -in November 2021- to see the boyfriend she met through a dating app live.

However, now her relatives demand justice after she was found stabbed to death in an apartment located in Essex County, England.

The most serious thing is that the boyfriend, Jack Seppleis the main suspect.

They lived together for three months until last week, when she was found dying in her apartment in Chelmsford.

Always wanted to get out of small town life in Vernon

The police arrived warned by the neighbors, since a disturbance had been reported during the afternoon. Even so, they could not help her and she died at the scene of the attack, according to the ‘Independent’ newspaper.

Sepple, 23, was arrested and charged with murder.

In addition, he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

What was the young victim like?

Tova Wadsworth, Ashley’s great-aunt, described her as a beautiful and loving young woman and recalled that “this was the trip of his life, that nothing makes sense”.

“She was in England to live with her boyfriend, she was excited to live abroad and always wanted to get out of the small-town life in Vernon.said Daniel Seaman, a friend from the church.

How did you meet?

Ashley met Sepple through an online dating app, fell in love, and traveled to give her a birthday surprise.

Through his social networks, it was possible to know what he lived during the last weeks in the United Kingdom.

Images of her and her boyfriend in moments of happiness do not give a clue that something bad was happening, even two days before her death – on January 30 – she changed her Facebook profile picture for a close-up of her and Sepple together.

Why was she killed?

Friends have stated that Ashley was planning to leave the UK on the same day she was murdered.

According to information from the ‘Evening Standard’ media, she would have tried to book flights to return to Vernon, Canadabut had to wait for a coronavirus test and the unfortunate outcome occurred.

*With information from El Comercio (Peru – GDA)