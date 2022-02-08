The inauguration was attended by the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazwani, along with Sheikh Bin Bayyah, representatives of the US State Department, the United Nations and a number of international organizations, in addition to delegations of many African countries..

Prophetic titles

The scholar Al-Mujaddid, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayh, said in his speech that paved the way for the launch of the conference, that the Nouakchott Declaration 2020, the culmination of the first edition of the conference, and “the acceptance and approval it received and the praise and acknowledgment it received at the regional and international levels from many quarters, especially the African Union, which At its summit level in February of the same year, it adopted the contents of this declaration, demonstrating the relevance of the initiative and the currentness of the issue.“.

Sheikh Bin Bayyah divided his speech on two axes, the first entitled “the pandemic and the spirit of the passengers of the ship,” in which he explained that the Corona pandemic imposed a reality as described by the honorable hadith, and thus confirmed “the priority of searching for the values ​​of solidarity among humans” who today face the same common destiny, just like ship passengers.

As for the second axis, it was entitled “The duty to give peace to the world,” citing an honorable prophetic hadith, explaining that giving goes beyond giving, and that the world in language is everything but God Almighty, which means “to make peace for trees, stones, humans and animals.” And the head of the Forum for Promoting Peace among Peoples stated that “peace is not just a word, but it is all actions that lead to good…it is morals and the expression of love.”“.

A war of proportions

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazwani, at the opening of the African Conference for the Promotion of Peace, said that extremism is causing great harm to many countries, “and today on the African continent constitutes an imminent threat to state entities and blocks all prospects for stability and development.”“.

Weld El-Ghazwany explained that terrorism caused by extremism, just as it “needs to break its military thorn, it also needs to be deprived of an environment conducive to its spread.”“.

continuous march

The Nouakchott African Conference for the Promotion of Peace is “a new chapter in a continuous process of giving,” as a member of the Organizing Committee of the Negus Conference, Nejashi Ould Mohamed, explains to Sky News Arabia, “carries a great message that is one of the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which spreads peace in all continents.” Al-Najashi explains that the conference will discuss, over a period of three days, “a number of thorny axes on the African continent, such as extremism and other imbalances in concepts, which caused problems that destroyed the country and the people.”“..

The conference brings together governments with scholars, youth and women “to discuss on one platform all issues related to peace and its inconveniences, so what is agreed upon is taken and what raises contention and causes harm to one’s brother is discarded,” adds a member of the organizing committee of the Africa Conference for the Promotion of Peace Negus Ould Muhammad.