In an alarming situation that shook the province of Mendoza, in Argentina, a worried mother took her children, aged two and four respectively, to the Alfredo Ítalo Perrupato Hospital last Tuesday afternoon.

The reason for the visit was the serious stomach discomfort that the children were experiencing. However, what the doctors discovered was much more shocking than expected: both children were intoxicated with cocaine.

The health personnel, after carrying out the corresponding studies, confirmed the presence of the substance in the minors' bodies, triggering a prompt intervention by police authorities to clarify the facts.

The mother, when speaking with the pediatrician, noted that the children had been under the care of their father before presenting symptoms. According to her statements, the little ones “came from their dad's house with a tummy ache.”

After examining the children, the pediatricians observed that their discomfort did not correspond to a common stomach pain, so they decided to subject them to several studies, including a toxicological test. However, neither anticipated that the result would reveal cocaine intoxication, but it did: both had the substance in their bodies.

Although it was suspected that the drugs could have been in the possession of the children's father, the results of the raid did not provide conclusive evidence.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Oscar Sívori, He stated that, for the moment, the father is involved because he was in charge of the minors during the period in which the poisoning occurred.

“We believed that the substance consumed by the boys would be the property of the minors' father, and would be for personal consumption,” stated the competent authorities.

According to the local newspaper 'Los Andes', the Interdisciplinary Technical Team (ETI), Narcocriminality, the Mendoza Police and the PPMI intervened in the incident. As for the children's father, the Federal Justice Department was also involved due to the possible commission of a crime related to drug possession.

After the case was disseminated in the media, the Ministry of Health issued a statement informing about the evolution of the children. The child under two years of age is stable and in good condition, while his four-year-old sister was transferred to the Notti Hospital due to complications associated with the condition.

Background of this case

In November 2023, Mar del Plata witnessed a similar case that shocked the community. A one and a half year old baby was admitted in serious condition at Maternal and Child Hospital after suffering respiratory problemsalerting his mother who called 911.

During the medical evaluation, traces of cocaine were discovered in the baby's urine, triggering a police investigation at the family home. At the home, additional evidence was found, including clothing and packaging containing the substance.

The mother was arrested and accused of “attempted homicide”, while the baby, after days of intensive care, was able to be transferred to a common room to continue her recovery.

In another shocking incident that occurred in March 2023 in Gualeguaychú, a woman took her three-year-old son to Hospital Centenario after suffering decompensation. However, when doctors diagnosed cocaine intoxication and they alerted the police, the mother fled with the child, still with the IV line in place.

