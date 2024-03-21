Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/21/2024 – 13:20

Criminals kidnap girls and young women, take them to isolated locations and impregnate them. When they give birth, their babies are sold to childless couples. The practice has existed for years in the country. So-called “baby factories” are facilities in Nigeria to which girls and young women are lured, impregnated and held against their will until they give birth.

“Factories” are usually small, illegal facilities that present themselves as private medical clinics and that house pregnant women and then offer their babies for sale.

In some cases, young women were held against their will and raped before their babies were sold on the illegal market.

The practice is widely prevalent in Abia, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states in the southeast of the country.

About 200 clandestine baby factories have been closed in the past five years, according to Nigerian security agencies, but new facilities have been opened to replace those that were closed.

Earlier this month, police raided a hideout in Abia, where they rescued 16 pregnant girls and eight young children. Maureen Chinaka, a police spokesperson, revealed that the rescued girls were aged between 17 and 27 and were told they would be paid to leave baby factories without their babies.

Last June, 22 young pregnant women and two babies were rescued from a facility in the same state where they had been held hostage.

Why do factories exist?

There is a thriving market for babies among couples who are struggling to have children of their own. They are willing to pay between 1 million naira (about R$3,100) and 2 million naira (R$6,200) for a baby.

There is a greater demand for male babies, which tend to sell for a higher price than female babies.

Clare Ohunayo, a Nigerian activist and educator, told DW that as long as there is a demand for babies, the practice will continue.

Fulfilling a demand

Ohunayo says the business takes advantage of the high levels of poverty and stigma that afflicts those couples who do not have children in Nigeria. “The desperation that drives the baby factory is, in part, driven by fear of poverty as a result of Nigeria’s socioeconomic conditions,” she said.

The owners of these facilities where the girls are kept, the men who impregnate them, and the girls themselves are all pushed into poverty, according to Ohunayo.

Some young Nigerian women told DW they remain vulnerable because of their poor living conditions. “This baby breeding industry, although it already exists, is thriving because people are really stressed in terms of struggling for daily life,” said a young Abuja resident.

Cultural factor

Giving birth to children is considered important in many African societies, and couples who are unable to have children of their own are often humiliated, even by family members.

The demand for male children makes the practice especially lucrative, according to law enforcement authorities.

“On the other hand, there are childless couples who want to avoid the stigma of not having children,” said Ohunayo, describing an important cultural factor behind baby factories.

Fighting baby factories

Florence Marcus, a lawyer at the Abuja-based Disability Rights Advocate Center, told DW that there are laws to help combat the threat. “This issue of baby factories is a gross violation of the rights of victims, especially these young women who are often taken to these facilities without their consent,” she said.

Several arrests have been made in Nigerian states where the practice is prevalent.

Zakaria Dauda, ​​spokesperson for the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, a government body, told DW that the organization will continue to make arrests and ensure those responsible are punished.