Neighborhood residents mistreated her because she was old and sick, but today Porkie has regained her complete health and happiness

The life of the dog protagonist of today’s story was not at all lenient. She found herself living alone on the street, struggling to survive every day and being mistreated by passers-by. Fortunately, fate has decided to give the dessert a second chance Porkie and the puppies she was carrying when she was rescued.

The story happened to De Doorns, in South Africa, but it quickly went around the world via the web. This elderly dog ​​had lived as a stray for a very long time and suffered daily bullying of the inhabitants of his neighborhood. Everyone treated her badly and chased her away because she was too old and because she was dirty and sick.

She literally was surrendered and she took refuge under a tree, waiting only for her sufferings to end soon.

Fortunately, among the many evil people, there was one who decided not to remain indifferent and contacted the volunteers of a local animal rescue association, la Sidewalk Specials.

When the volunteers got to the bush where Porkie was taking refuge, they were there too other puppies, so they washed them too. They took everyone to the shelter and took care of their recovery.

Worse still, it was Porkie. It had a Swollen eye and sick, his teeth were worn out from the stones he had eaten, he had a fever due to the stings from mint and, moreover, it was pregnant.

His very serious health conditions would have compromised the pregnancy, so there was a rush to cure her and make her feel better as soon as possible.

Porkie’s new life

Fortunately, the results of the treatments were not long in coming and in a few weeks the dog began to improve more and more. Thanks to the funds accumulated from the donations it was possible to carry out the eye surgery and treat his diseased skin.

The Sidewalk Specials had not only saved the puppy from her life of misery, but had also helped her find strength and confidence. Now she is so happy and full of life that she doesn’t even look like the same dog!

The sweetest ending came shortly after, when one loving family of Cape Town has come forward to adopt her and to give her the last years of her life in total happiness and safety. Seeing how Porkie is doing today warms everyone’s hearts.